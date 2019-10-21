Key Focus: Mastering the shift to consumer-driven healthcare; creating a framework for making the most of the opportunity
Key Focus: Building processes for creating change and serving customers — lessons from the CEO of one of the world’s most respected healthcare institutions
Key Focus: Using new techniques and technologies to develop and maintain a high-performance, customer-centric company
Key Focus: Developing talent, placing bets and allocating capital in an era of continuous disruption
Leading Innovation
No group of CEOs is facing greater leadership challenges right now than healthcare CEOs.
The business of improving human health will likely change more in the next 25 years than it did in the last 100. There’s a radical revolution underway, and an ever-more connected ecosystem linking everything from biotechnology to digital commerce, data and analytics to nursing, and everything between.
Couple that with constantly evolving and complex regulations, the debate over affordability, and aging demographics in the U.S., and you have an industry ripe for dramatic change, challenges and huge opportunity.
How should CEOs in healthcare—whether in charge of a hospital, health plan, med tech or device company, supplier, or biotech/pharma—tackle these seismic shifts? How do you attract and retain the right talent, create a culture of continuous innovation, and, above all else, continue to create value for all of your stakeholders in a world of constant change?
Chief Executive will convene leaders from across every healthcare sector for this critical conversation at our Healthcare CEO Summit, October 21 in partnership with the Cleveland Clinic.
Intimate, interactive and built to arm you with actionable insights, the Healthcare CEO Summit is a first-of its kind, cross-industry congress custom built for busy, high-level corporate leaders tackling these unique challenges.
You’ll engage the top minds across every sector of healthcare, and walk away energized and infused with innovative ideas to lead your organization—and take advantage of incredible opportunities—in these tumultuous times.
BONUS: Medical Innovation Summit on Tuesday October 22
Innovation. A cornerstone at the Cleveland Clinic, allowing nearly a century of world-class patient care and the inspiration for the first-of-its-kind Medical Innovation Summit. Here, clinicians, strategists, and ground-breakers join our renowned experts to discuss, disrupt and deal head-on with the issues confronting today’s healthcare ecosystem. Now 17-years-strong, the 2019 Medical Innovation Summit tackles innovation, economics and the consumerization of healthcare. And in true Cleveland Clinic fashion, never losing sight of the care in healthcare. Survivors and thrivers abound from patients to partners with innovation catalyzing all change. Don’t miss the Summit that started it all.
· Connect with the methods, motivation and manpower to impact real change.
· Strategize to streamline care and shake-up communications
· Discover emerging technologies and companies with actionable ideas for moving healthcare, patient care forward.
· Ignite an internal drive to improve operational, technological, and patient outcomes in these changing times.
Explore how these technologies impact your industry and business model, and develop practical strategies that can help you embrace disruption.
Limited to just 150 CEOs and corporate directors, this intimate, interactive series of sessions will be taught by experts from some of the world’s top academic and business organizations.
Agenda
Sunday, October 20
6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Welcome Reception
Monday, October 21
7:30 am - 8:15 am
Networking Breakfast and Registration
8:15 am - 8:30 am
Welcome
8:30 am - 9:30 am
Meet Your New Boss: The Healthcare Consumer
Speakers to be announced
No matter what part of healthcare you’re in, you’ve got a new boss: The Consumer. Changes in technology, culture and healthcare economics are making patients the driving force in their care—while creating new, multi-billion-dollar market opportunities. Making the most of the next big thing in the business of human health will require agility, smarts and grabbing the right dance partners to engage consumers.
We’ll hear from CEOs and experts at the vanguard of the next wave of disruption in the industry, one that will impact virtually every player in healthcare to help you understand the implications and capitalize on the emerging opportunities.
9:30 am - 10:30 am
SPECIAL KEYNOTE: A New Healthcare for A New Century
A Conversation with Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., CEO and President, The Cleveland Clinic
In this guided, live case study, Cleveland Clinic CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic will explore how he’s disrupting business-as-usual at one of the world’s top healthcare enterprises. We’ll hear hard-won lessons on managing change, creating a culture of continuous quality improvement, measuring success and, above all else, enhancing patient care.
Since 1921, The Cleveland Clinic has committed itself to a deeply-held set of principles for practicing medicine that has led it to become one of the top healthcare organizations in the world— with more than 52,000 employees and 7.5 million patient visits a year—as well as being a vibrant, critical part of the community and its economy. We’ll see how they do it—and how they’ll keep doing it in the future.
10:30 am - 10:50 am
Networking Break
10:50 am - 11:45 am
Building A High-Performance Healthcare Culture
Laszlo Bock, former chief people officer, Google; CEO, Humu; bestselling author of Work Rules!: Insights from Inside Google That Will Transform How You Live and Lead
As head of “people operations” at Google, Bock created one of the most legendary corporate cultures in business history--a rigorous, data-driven system of attracting, hiring, retaining, rewarding and motivating the world’s best and brightest. Now, as CEO of startup Humu, he’s going further, using AI and behavioral psychology to maximize employee happiness and organizational health.
In this highly-interactive, data-driven session, Bock will share his insights on how to use technology and data to help lead your people more effectively. He’ll delve into privacy concerns, and unveil new research into what really creates a high-quality, high-creativity work environment, how the role of CEO will change in the decades to come—and how to prepare yourself and your organization for the future.
11:45 am - 1:00 pm
Networking Lunch
1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Concurrent Roundtables and Behind-the-Scenes Tour of Cleveland Clinic
Attendees will be divided into select groups to engage in interactive and in-depth peer discussions.
Behind-the-Scenes Tour of Cleveland Clinic
Summit participants will enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour of the Cleveland Clinic — an industry leader in innovation for nearly 100 years.
You’ll experience first-hand how the medical center integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education to tackle healthcare’s biggest issues, including streamlining care, improving patient experiences and outcomes, and commercializing new technologies.
Peer-to-peer roundtables will include topics such as:
- Lean Healthcare: Importing continuous improvement practices
- Solving Talent Crises: Skills shortages; generational differences in the workforce
- Measuring Success: Strategies for integrating customer data to improve quality and outcomes
- Driving growth: M&A, joint ventures, and other options to consider
- Navigating regulatory channels and obstacles successfully
- Digital transformation strategy
*Half of attendees will participate in roundtables from 1:00 - 2:30 pm while half of attendees experience the tour. Then attendees will flip roundtables/tour from 2:30 - 4:00 pm.
4:00 pm - 4:15 pm
Networking Break
4:15 pm - 5:30 pm
Healthcare 2030: Leading Into The Future
A Conversation with Kevin Lobo, Chairman & CEO, Stryker
To succeed in the next decade, CEOs must create more innovative, agile and talent-friendly organizations, all while navigating an ever-more complex regulatory and consumer environment. It’s a daunting task, and few CEOs have done all of this—and more—better than Kevin Lobo, CEO of Stryker.
In this exclusive, one-on-one fireside chat, we’ll go deep on strategies for allocating capital, successful acquisitions, handling regulation, playing on the global stage—and keeping it all going in this era of tremendous change and disruption.
5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Networking Reception
6:30 pm
Event Concludes
Bonus! Tuesday, October 22
All Healthcare CEO Summit attendees are invited to attend the Medical Innovation Summit at the Cleveland Clinic on Tuesday, October 22.
Agenda details coming soon
Not ready to register?
Sign up and stay up-to-date with the latest announcements including keynotes, updated agendas content & more.
EVENT VENUE
Cleveland Clinic
Chief Executive is proud to host the 2019 Healthcare CEO Summit at the Cleveland Clinic.
9801 Carnegie Avenue | Cleveland, OH 44106
Make Reservations Online Here.
Attendees can take advantage of the discounted rate of $189/night.
Call-In Reservations: (216) 707-4000
Please mention the code QZN to receive the discounted group rate.
The hotel is directly connected via skyway to the renowned Cleveland Clinic.
Around Town
In addition to being home to one of the world’s best medical facilities, Cleveland, Ohio has emerged as a bustling culinary and arts hub with best-in-class museums and action-packed sports venues. The hotel is located just 25 minutes from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Event Sponsors
SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
Interested in learning how you can be a part of the Healthcare CEO Summit?
Please feel free to contact Chris Chalk at cchalk@chiefexecutive.net
CONTACT US
Have a question about the event?
Please feel free to contact Simone Bunsen at events@chiefexecutive.net or at 615-592-1591.
Chief Executive Group, LLC
|| Chief Executive
| Corporate Board Member
|9 West Broad Street, Suite 430
Stamford, CT 06902
|Tel: 203.930.2700
events@chiefexecutive.net
© 2019 | ChiefExecutive.net | Chief Executive magazine © 2019 | BoardMember.com| Corporatee Board Member magazine
